Joie Ann Mills Botkins Obit

By

Joie Ann Mills Botkins died Tuesday

Funeral 2 PM Friday

Britton Funeral Home

Interment in Manchester Memorial Gardens

Visitation Thursday

Britton Funeral Home

Subscribe to the Manchester Enterprise Today!

Click Here To Subscribe On-line

Joie Botkins, 70, of Manchester, passed away Tuesday, January 24th, 2017 at her home. She is survived by her children, Gilbert Doc Botkins and wife Catherine of Manchester, Tommy Botkins and wife Angela of Manchester, Mildred Marie Price and husband Larry of Pensacola, FL, Connie Carolyn Botkins of Manchester, Elizabeth Ann “Libby” Davis and husband Claude of Manchester.

She is also survived by the following sisters, Sandy Mills Ogan, Mabel Mills Sizemore, Carolyn Tolbert, and Marcie Cookie Webb all of Pensacola, FL, by one brother-in-law, Deno Botkins, and nephew Ernest Botkins and by these grandchildren, Thomas Valentine, Charles Cody Combs, Eugene Combs, Rodney Mays, Claudia Davis, Brian Allen, Joie Nicole Smith, Midge Marie Adams and husband Robert, T.J. Sizemore, John Botkins, Will Davis and Madison Botkins and by 4 great grandchildren and 3 great-great grandchildren and a special other family member Douglas Johnson.

She is preceded in death by her parents Edward and Sadie Mills and by the following brothers and sisters, J.P. Mills, Woody Mills, Virgil Mills, Edward Mills, Ema Bain and Connie Ritter.

Funeral services will be held at 2 PM Friday, January 27th, 2017 at the Britton Funeral Home Chapel with Bill Culton officiating. Burial will follow in the Manchester Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held after 6 PM Thursday, January 26th, 2017 at the Britton Funeral Home Chapel.

Britton Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.