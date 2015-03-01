Joint Pain Solutions

By

Patrice Beliveau and Jean-Maurice Page

A free Joint Pain Seminar to help educate the community on the causes of hip and knee pain, along with the latest treatment options will be held Tuesday, July 11 from 5:30-7 PM in classrooms A and B on the ground floor of Saint Joseph in London. Guest speakers at this event include board-certified orthopedic surgeons Patrice Beliveau, MD, and Jean-Maurice Page, MD, of KentuckyOne Health Orthopedic Associates.

For those who suffer from hip or knee pain, even the simplest of activities such as walking can be difficult. At this event, topics of discussion will include hip and knee osteoarthritis, non-surgical and surgical treatment options, recovery and living with joint replacement and joint replacement programs.

Space is limited for the seminar. Registration is required by July 10th and is available at kentuckyonehealth.org/jointpainseminar or by phone at 844.349.5359. Food and refreshments will be served.

KentuckyOne Health, the largest and most comprehensive health system in the Commonwealth, has more than 200 locations including, hospitals, physician groups, clinics, primary care centers, specialty institutes and home health agencies in Kentucky and southern Indiana. KentuckyOne Health is dedicated to bringing wellness, healing and hope to all, including the underserved.