Jones to play at the Opry

Anthony Jones will make his first appearance at the Grand Ole Opry later this month during a tribute for legendary bluegrass singer Dr. Ralph Stanley who died more than a year ago.

While he is excited about performing at the Opry, Jones said the fact that he gets to help honor Stanley makes it even more special. The tribute will take place on October 19.

http://www.anthonyjonesmusicky.com

http://www.wymt.com/content/news/Eastern-Kentucky-artist-scheduled-to-make-Opry-debut-honor-bluegrass-legend–449157593.html