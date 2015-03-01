Joy Center Happenings!

By

Mid-Summer Splash Vacation Bible School will be held Wednesday August 2 till Friday August 4 from 5:30 till 8:30 PM for grades pre-K through sixth at the Joy Center at Big Creek. Come prepared to get wet, have fun, and learn about the Good News of Jesus Christ. The VBS celebration will be Saturday August 5 from 1 till 3:30 PM. Celebrate with St. Mark United Methodist Church with a cookout, games and much more. Everyone is welcome. The back to school mission sale on Monday August 7 beginning at 9 AM. All kids in attendance will receive a back to school kit. For more information call 606-598-6027.

Subscribe to the Manchester Enterprise Today!

Click Here To Subscribe On-line