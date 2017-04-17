Joyce Gay Obit

By

Joyce Gay, age 50 of Manchester departed this life on Thursday, April 6, 2017 at the University of Kentucky Medical Center in Lexington, Kentucky. She was born on Monday, August 1, 1966 in Manchester, Kentucky to Henry and Rosie (Reid) McQueen. She was a manager at Save A Lot.

She leaves to mourn her passing her children: Robert Gay and wife Brittany and Hannah Gay; one grandchild: Wrangler Gay; her mother: Rosie McQueen. Also surviving are the following brothers and sisters: Joann McQueen-Jackson, Stanley McQueen, Wanda McQueen, Jimmy McQueen, and Willis McQueen.

She is preceded in death by her father: Henry McQueen and her brother: Henry Clay McQueen.

Funeral Services for Joyce Gay will be conducted on Sunday, April 9, 2017 at 4 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in the McQueen Cemetery in the Burning Springs Community.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, April 8, 2017 after 6 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel.

Arrangements entrusted to the Rominger Funeral Home.

