Juanita Reid Obit

By

Juanita Reid 75 died Wednesday

Funeral Saturday at 8 PM

Rominger Funeral Home

Visitation after 6 PM

Mrs. Juanita Reid, age 75 of Manchester departed this life on Wednesday, March 7, 2018 at the Bluegrass Hospice Care Center in Lexington, Kentucky. She was born on Friday, February 19, 1943 in Manchester, Kentucky to the union of Oscar and Lou Roark Wolfe. She was a homemaker and of the Baptist faith.

She leaves to mourn her passing her husband of 54 years: Bobby Reid, her children: Maria (Steve) Mills, Bobbie (Daniel) Stanley, Gail Brown, Kevin (Kim) Reid, Jonathan (Nancy) Reid, Michael Reid and Crystal Reid as well as her grandchildren: Robert, Charlie, Chelsea, Taylor, Jerome, Mercede, Brandon, Marisa, Kyra, Peyton, Trenton, Paislyn, Raegan, Landon, Lydia and 10 great grandchildren. Also surviving are these brothers and sisters: Laura Fields, Betty (Jimmy) Wilder, Linda Rawlings and Marty (Penny) Wolfe as well as several nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents: Oscar and Lou Wolfe and 2 special brothers-in-law: Eugene Rawlings and Harold Fields.

Services for Mrs. Juanita Reid will be conducted on Saturday, March 10 at 8 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel.

Visitation will be held on Saturday after 6 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Rominger Funeral Home.