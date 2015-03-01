Clay Could Lose District Judge in 2022

By

The judicial district that includes Clay, Jackson and Leslie Counties could see the loss of a District Court Judge under a plan Chief Justice of Kentucky, John D. Minton Jr. introduced. This is the first Judicial Redistricting Plan Kentucky has seen in decades. The Kentucky legislature will consider the plan during the 2017 regular session of the General Assembly. If passed, the plan will take effect in 2022, when all Circuit Court, Family Court and District Court judges are on the ballot.

