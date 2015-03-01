By

Clay Circuit Court: July 2017

Subscribe to the Manchester Enterprise Today!

Click Here To Subscribe On-line

Whitney Elizabeth White, age 23, of N HWY 421 (Manchester), was sentenced on two case during the July Rule Day in Clay Circuit Court by Judge Oscar Gayle House. She was sentenced to one year and six months after a guilty plea on the following charge: theft by unlawful taking (firearm). The following charges were dismissed: theft by unlawful taking (from vehicle) (over $50.00); and fleeing or evading police (first degree) (on foot). According to the indictment she took a purse, cash, a Sturm Ruger 9mm pistol from a vehicle belonging to JayLynn Gill on February 4 (2016).

White was also sentenced to one year after a guilty plea on the following charge: bail jumping (first degree). According to the indictment she failed to appear in Clay Circuit Court for a Pretrial conference on April 3 (2017). The two sentences will run concurrent.

Russell L. Bowling, age 42, of HWY 687 (Manchester) was sentenced to one year after a guilty plea on an amended charge of criminal abuse (second degree) (child 12 and under). The following charges were dismissed: sexual abuse (first degree) (two counts) and sodomy. According to the indictment, Bowling threw child less than twelve onto a bed in May (2014).

Dennis Henson, age 33, of Cain Branch Road (Manchester) was sentenced to three years (conditionally discharged) and five years probation after he entered a guilty plea for trafficking in controlled substance (first degree). According to the indictment on September 14 (2014) he sold methamphetamine to a confidential informant.

Jason Hubbard, age 31, of Sacker Road (Manchester) was sentenced to two years (conditionally discharged) and three years probation after he entered a guilty plea on the following charge: possession of controlled substance (first degree). According to the indictment Hubbard was in possession of Methamphetamine on July 28 (2015).

Hubbard was also sentenced to sixty day after a guilty plea on the following charge: bail jumping (first degree). According to the indictment he failed to appear in Clay Circuit Court on a felony charge October 31 (2016).