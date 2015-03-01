By

Court News: June

Vincent L. Giles was sentenced to three years on an amended charge of trafficking in a controlled substance (second degree). He was also sentenced to one year for bail jumping.

Giles, age 32 of Green Street (Manchester) was originally indicted by a Clay County Grand Jury on the following charges: trafficking in controlled substance (first degree); trafficking in controlled substance (in or near a school) and persistent felony offender (second degree). According to the indictment on April 15 (2014) he was selling Percocet to a confidential informant within 1,000 feet of Clay County Middle School.

Giles was also indicted on the following charges: bail jumping (first degree) and persistent felony offender (second degree). According to the indictment he failed to appear in Clay Circuit Court for a pre-trial conference on a felony charge on February 1 (2016). He was sentenced to five years in Clay Circuit Court in 2007.

Ronald Thorton Deaton will serve five years probation on two separate assault charges. He also paid $155.50 in fines, court costs and/or restitution. Deaton, age 36 of Brushy Branch Road (Manchester) was indicted by a Clay County Grand Jury on the following charge: assault (first degree). According to the indictment he shot Bryan Hall causing serious physical injury on August 27 (2015). He was sentenced to ten years (conditionally discharged).

Deaton was also indicted by a Clay County Grand Jury on the following charges: assault (fourth degree) (domestic violence); unlawful possession of weapon on school property and wanton endangerment (first degree). According to the indictment he pointed a gun at Sharon Bowling, Destiny L. Deaton and Bryan Hall and assaulted Bowling on November 5 (2014). He was sentenced to five years (conditionally discharged) on the second charge.

Lester Charles Daniel will serve three years probation on firearm charges. He also paid $155.50 in fines, court costs and/or restitution. Daniel, age 28, of Bullskin Road (Oneida) was originally indicted by a Clay County Grand Jury on the following charges: possession of controlled substance (first degree) (first offense) and possession of firearm by convicted felon. According to the indictment he was in possession of rifle on May 21 (2016). He was sentenced to two years (conditionally discharged).