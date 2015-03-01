By

Police Blotter: June

After attempting to escape police by jumping into Goose Creek Ricky Cox, age 42, of Bridge Street (Manchester) was apprehended by Manchester Police Officers on the Nature Trail Friday evening. After police attempted to serve two active warrants by Officer Tate Napier, Cox began to run away according to Manchester Police Chief Chris Fultz.

Those officers, along with Officer Jeff Collett were able to place Cox under arrest and served the Clay County District Court warrants. In the first warrant William Roberts states that on May 1 (2017) Cox was found in a vacant apartment with no right to be there. In the second warrant William K. England states that on March 24 (2017) Cox hit him in the head with a lead pipe and monkey wrench and tried to rob him.

Cox was booked into the Clay County Detention Center and charged with fleeing or evading police (second degree) (on foot) and two warrants.

Emma Cottongim, age 37, of Muddy Gap Road (Manchester) has been charged with making a threat to blow up the local hospital. Manchester City Police Officer Jeff Collett responded after Clay County 911 received a complaint that Cottongim was outside Manchester Memorial Hospital registration area and was threatening to “blow up the hospital”. When Collett arrived he discovered Cottongim outside the emergency room doors “yelling and cursing”. She told the officer she was going to blow everyone up.

Cottongim was booked into the Clay County Detention Center and charged with disorderly conduct (first degree) and terrorist threatening (first degree).

Sammy Wagers, age 38, of Bridge Street (Manchester) was arrested after Clay County 911 received a complaint of someone who was “running around naked” on Bridge Street. Manchester Assistant Police Chief Patrick Robinson and Officer Kelly Johnson responded and made contact with Wagers. He had several drugs in his front pocket that appeared to be Marijuana, Suboxone strip and pills.

Wagers was booked into the Clay County Detention Center and charged with possession of Marijuana; posse of controlled substance (first degree) (first offense) (methamphetamine) and possession (third degree) (first offense) (drug unspecified).

Ronald Bishop, age 54, of South HWY 421, ended up under arrest for violation of an Emergency Protective Order after what he claimed was a trip to mow a yard. Kentucky State Police Trooper Michael Howell was called to a complaint by Mary Davis that Bishop was at her house trespassing and would not leave. When the trooper arrived Bishop was sitting at the table rolling a cigarette. He told the trooper she had asked him to come over and mow. She presented an active EPO/PVO and Bishop was placed under arrest.

Bishop was charged with violation of a Kentucky EPO/DVO and was served two failure to appear warrants.

Randy Burns, age 52, of River Street (Manchester) was served two warrants after an arrest by Clay County Sheriff’s Deputy Gary Jordan. While approaching Burns he tossed out an orange pill bottle with several white oval tablets. He was manifestly under the influence of alcohol and admitted he had drunk multiple alcohol beverages according to Clay County Sheriff Kevin Johnson.

In a Clay County District Court warrant Gary Runion states that on April 4 (2017) Burns took movies, food, clothes, jewelry and a leaf blower belonging to Runion. In another Clay County District Court warrant Eddie Wagers stated that on July 21 (2016) Burns exercised controlled over $230.00 and medication belonging to Wagers.

Burns was arrested on Webb Street and booked into the Clay County Detention Center and charged with alcohol intoxication in public (first and second offense); possession of controlled substance (third degree) (drug unspecified) and tampering with physical evidence.

Paula Gibson, age 46, of Ham Hollow Road (Manchester) has been charged with shoplifting after an investigation by Kentucky State Police Trooper Jarod Smith. Smith was contacted by Kentucky State Police Post 11 in London to make contact with Richard Combs from Clay Discount Pharmacy. During a phone call he was informed of an alleged theft had occurred May 26. Smith then went to the store for further investigation and met with Combs. Gibson gave the trooper a confession according to the arrest citation.

She told Smith she had taken a bottle containing 569 phentermine a schedule IV drug, placed it under her arm, went to her desk and placed the bottle in her jacket. She said she had regrets about leaving with the bottle and placed it in a brown trash bag located in an outside dumpster according to the arrest citation.

Smith questioned another employee, Brooke Bryant who said Gibson hinted that some missing medication may be in the dumpster. When Bryant arrived at work Saturday she discovered the bottle and gave it to Combs according to the arrest citation.

Gibson was booked into the Clay County Detention Center and charged with theft by unlawful taking of a controlled substance (under $10,000.00); tampering with physical evidence and shoplifting.

Whitney Bowling, age 24, of Gum Gap Apartments (Manchester) was arrested by Kentucky State Police Trooper Jarod Smith on a Clay County District Court warrant in which Betty Davidson states that on March 16 (2017) Bowling took her car and had parts stripped off. The value of the parts was listed as $6000.00 according to the arrest citation.

The arrest was made on the Right Hand Fork of Billy’s Branch Road. She was booked into the Clay County Detention Center and charged with theft of parts from vehicle ($500.00 or more but under $10,000.00).