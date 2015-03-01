By

Just Get Moving Manchester – fun for the whole family on August 25 from 5:30 PM till 7 PM at Rawlings and Stinson Park sponsored by the Clay County Extension office featureing walking, hula hoop, dart game, jump rope, skit it, sack races, three legged race, egg race and team races. Prizes will be given and he event is open to the public. For more information call Clay County Extension Office at 606-598-2789.

