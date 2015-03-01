By

The Clay County Extension Office presents Just Get Moving Manchester will be on May 25th from 5:30 to 7:00 pm at Rawlings & Stinson Park. Come out and play some games, old and new; activities for young and not so young individuals. Enjoy spending the evening outdoors with family and friends. Prizes will be given away. Free and open to the public.

