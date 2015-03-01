Kathaline “Kat” Sizemore Johnson Obit

By

Kathaline “Kat” Sizemore Johnson died Thursday

Funeral Sunday 2 PM

Rominger Funeral Home

Visitation Saturday

Rominger Funeral Home

Kathaline “Kat” Sizemore Johnson, age 80 of London, formerly of Manchester departed this life on Thursday, February 16, 2017 at the Baptist Health Hospital in Corbin, Kentucky. She was born on Thursday, February 11, 1937 in Manchester to the union of William and Lena Lawson Sizemore.

She leaves to mourn her passing her children: Janice House and Donna Lovell as well as these grandchildren: James Sizemore, Katie Lovell, Brianna Gibson, and Angela McQueen, her great grandchildren: Natasha Doan, James Ryan Sizemore, and Daniel Shane McQueen and her great great grandchildren: Makenize Doan and Raelee Doan as well as her sisters: Betty Jones and Nettie Whitehead.

She is preceded in death by her parents: William and Lena Sizemore, her brother: Gilbert Sizemore, her sisters: Cleo Curry, Lillian Taylor, Pearl Roberts, Georgia Curry and Mattie Demarst, as well as her great grandson: Daniel Ray Dillion Sizemore.

Funeral Services for Kathaline “Kat” Sizemore Johnson will be conducted on Sunday, February 19, at 2 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. Shane McQueen, Rick Holt, and Rev. Jacob Doan will be officiating. Burial will follow in the Cottongim Cemetery in the Cottongim Community.

Visitation will be held on Saturday evening after 6 PM at the Rominger Funeral Home Chapel.

Arrangements entrusted to the Rominger Funeral Home.

