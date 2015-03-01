Kathleen Hoskins Obit

By

Kathleen Hoskins died Monday

Funeral Saturday 1 PM

Engle-Bowling Funeral Home (Hazard)

Interment in Polly Marcum Cemetery (Big Creek)

Visitation 11 AM

Mrs. Kathleen Hoskins born December 19, 1933 departed this life on Monday February 12, 2018 at Laurel Creek Healthcare in Manchester, Kentucky being 84-years, 1-month and 24-days old. Kathleen was born in Mozelle, Kentucky the daughter of the late Rufus Brown and the late Alice Nantz Brown. Other than her Parents, Kathleen was also preceded in death by her Husband, Claude Hoskins; Son, Eugene Hoskins; Daughter In Law, Jan Hoskins. Kathleen enjoyed cooking, sewing, gardening & spending time with family.

Mrs. Kathleen Hoskins leaves the following relatives to cherish her memory: Three Daughters, Wilma Reid of Big Creek, Sharon Carnahan & Carney of Manchester, Billie Hoskins of Big Creek; Two Brothers, Five Sisters; Six Grandchildren, Jeff Hoskins & Crystal, Wesley Hoskins & Brionna, Samantha Davis & Kenny, Amy Napier & Taye, Beth Butler & Ashley Hoskins & Micah; Eight Great Grandchildren, Makayla & husband Taylor, Hallie, Holly, John, Weston, Trevor, Ella & Kennedi; Two Great Great Grandchildren, Madalyn & Wyatt; special friends, Effie, Ollie, Sally & Linda. A host of nieces, nephews & other relatives and friends survive.

Funeral Services for Mrs. Kathleen Hoskins will be conducted on Saturday February 17, 2018 at 1:00 P.M. at the Engle-Bowling Funeral Home located on East Main Street in Hazard with Michael Sparks & Keta Howard officiating. The Interment will follow in the Polly Marcum Cemetery located in Big Creek, Kentucky. The Visitation will be at the Engle-Bowling Funeral Home on Saturday from 11:00 to 1:00 P.M.