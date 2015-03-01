Kayaking Page Features Clay County

By

The Kentucky Department of Wildlife Resources recently launched a canoeing and kayaking page on its website at fw.ky.gov. Visitors need only to click on the “Boat” tab, then the “Canoeing and Kayaking” tab. The page provides a repository for valuable information about paddling creeks, rivers and lakes across Kentucky. Clay County has four docks listed.

To find the Clay County links go to:

http://fw.ky.gov/Fish/Pages/Canoe-and-Kayak-Access.aspx

“The new canoe and kayak page is now easier to find and allows users to quickly navigate the page to see department programs and resources to help plan a safe paddling trip,” said Gregory Johnson, Commissioner of the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources. “This new page provides everything you need to know to paddle a new section of water including optimal water flow, fishing tips, and where to put in and take out. I personally use both the Bluewater Trails articles and the Stream Fishing page every time I plan a trip on new waters.”

The page is part of an ongoing effort by Kentucky Fish and Wildlife to engage paddlers and provide useful information to this important segment of the outdoor community. Visitors may also study a question and answer page to know more about paddling access and the department’s efforts to obtain more access areas.

Kayak fishing and other paddling activities are surging in popularity. According to a study by the Outdoor Foundation, 21.7 million Americans enjoyed paddlesports in 2014, an increase of 3 million users since 2010. They logged more than 216 million outings that year.

The “Canoeing and Kayaking” page also has an excellent free Paddle Sports Safety Course, as well as a link to the “Where to Boat” page on the website. Users of this page may select to sort by boating access sites or fishing waters by city or county, waterbody type, fish species desired and access type.

“Our biologists and writers are constantly adding new stream and river information so keep checking back to see write-ups on new water,” Johnson explained.

This information will prove handy when the paddling season begins in earnest this coming spring.