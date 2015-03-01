By

Healthy Home Keep It Dry will be held April 3rd at 6:00 pm at the Extension Office. We get many questions here at the office about mold and mildew in a home. Excessive moisture can contribute to several health issues related to allergies, headaches and asthma. It can also cause your home to smell musty. What can you do as a homeowner to eliminate excessive moisture in and around your home? Sign up for this meeting by calling 606-606-598-2789. The program is free and open to the public.

Subscribe to the Manchester Enterprise Today!

Click Here To Subscribe On-line

Educational programs of Kentucky Cooperative Extension serve all people regardless of economic or social status and will not discriminate on the basis of race, color, ethnic origin, national origin, creed, religion, political belief, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity, gender expression, pregnancy, marital status, genetic information, age, veteran status, or physical or mental disability.