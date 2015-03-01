Kelly Raymond Bowling Obit

By

Kelly Raymond Bowling, 76, of Brownstown died at his home on Tuesday, February 6, 2018 at 9:40 p.m. He had been ill for 4 months.

He was a graduate of Vallonia High School and was an Army Vietnam Veteran. He was a retired state employee with the DOT in the Brownstown office. He was a member of the American Legion and VFW. He was an avid fisherman, enjoyed gardening and the outdoors, loved his flowers, and most of all loved spending time with his family.

He was born on March 7, 1941 in Clay County, Kentucky to the late Woodson and Dorothy Benge Bowling, He was formerly married to Janet Wheeler and she survives. Other survivors include 3 children, Lana Irwin of Bedford, Traesia Carr of Port St. Lucie, FL and Joby Davis of Seymour; grandchildren, Allan Beavers, Michelle Hattabaugh, Clay Carr & Kelli Vivirito; great grandchildren, Katelyn & Colton Beavers, Grace, Chloe & Bryton Hattabaugh and Kolby Davis.

Funeral Services will be conducted Saturday, February 10th at 1:00 p.m. at Johnson Funeral Home with Irvin Benge officiating. Friends may visit the funeral home on Friday, February 9th from 4-8 p.m. and Saturday from noon until time of service. Burial will take place at the Vallonia Cemetery. Full military graveside rites will be conducted.

Memorial contributions may be given to Our Hospice of South Central Indiana.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.Johnsonfh.net