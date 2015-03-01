Kentucky Basketball — Believe It

By

Believe It —By John Huang

Three minutes into the game versus Georgia last night in Rupp Arena, it was hard for anyone to believe what was happening on the court. After all, the Bulldogs had jumped out to quick 12-0 lead before the crowd had even settled in. The Wildcats were short-handed, with De’Aaron Fox and Sacha Killeya-Jones felled by the flu bug. Mychal Mulder was still recovering from his mystery illness, and thus also missing in action. Kentucky was turning the ball over, missing easy layups, and Bam was already in foul trouble. When Georgia went up 19-5 with fourteen minutes to go in the half, few in Big Blue Nation believed the Cats could come back to win.

“‘If you can’?” said Jesus. “Everything is possible for one who believes.” Mark 9:23 is the scripture verse imprinted on the wrist band worn by Malik Monk. Last night, Kentucky did come back to defeat Georgia 90-81 in overtime, making believers out of everyone. Monk was instrumental in the victory, scoring 37 points, hitting 7-11 three-pointers, and playing 44 total minutes as he and his teammates refused to lose. Isaiah Briscoe played all 45 minutes, scoring 23 points, pulling down 11 rebounds, and coming just two assists short of his second triple-double of the season.

On a night that retiring ESPN announcer Brent Musburger did the “Y”, Malik did everything else. His fourth three-pointer of the game put Kentucky up 50-44 and seemingly in control. After Georgia rallied to retake the lead, Monk scored from the left wing with eight seconds left in regulation to send the game into overtime tied at 76. In the extra period, he hit two more threes as Kentucky held Georgia scoreless for the final 3:10 of the overtime session to escape with the improbable victory.

“What impacted the game the most was Malik Monk shooting the ball in,” said Georgia head coach Mark Fox. “We have respect for him. He’s a great player…I thought in the first half we did a good job of containing him. The second half we just couldn’t find an answer.”

“The kid (Monk) had 30 in the second half,” UK coach John Calipari countered. “I mean, come on. We barely could get out of the gym. I don’t know how we won, to be honest.” Come on Cal, you just have to believe!

“Anything can happen,” Malik said after the game when I asked him about the bracelet. “I mean, we believed today. I look at my wrist band and I see it every day. I don’t take it off unless I’m playing.” The white band with black lettering was given to him when he was in the tenth grade by a friend at his barbershop and has served as a constant source of inspiration for the sensational freshman guard. “It’s my favorite scripture verse,” he added. “I wake up every day and thank God to be here.”

I thank God for Malik Monk. I also thank God for the occasional reminder that however dire the circumstances, we should never lose hope. Everything is possible for one who believes.

This blog posting was originally submitted as a UK Basketball Column for Nolan Group Media publications.

If you enjoy my writing, please continue to visit me at www.huangswhinings.com and follow me on Twitter @KYHuangs.