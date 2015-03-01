Kentucky Basketball — It’s a Doggone Win

By

Photo by Brendon Miller

It’s a Doggone Win —By John Huang

During my stint in the military back in the late eighties, a couple of my best army buddies were hard core Georgia Bulldog fans. Armed with our comparable biweekly subscriptions to the Cats Pause and the Georgia Bulldogs magazines, we would frequently engage in heated Cats vs Dawgs debates regarding our beloved teams. We all accepted the fact that Kentucky always stunk in football and Georgia in basketball. The major difference, however, was that UK fans still cared about football while UGA fans didn’t even acknowledge that the sport of basketball existed.

So it’s always surprising when nearly 11,000 raucous and crazed Bulldog fans pack Stegeman Coliseum to watch Georgia play a basketball contest. Mind you, most of these people can’t tell the difference between Mark Fox and De’Aaron Fox, or Dominique Wilkins and Dominique Hawkins. They’re probably still smarting from the Falcon’s meltdown a couple of weeks earlier. This visit by the Wildcats was indeed their Super Bowl redemption party and they did their best to secure the upset.

Fortunately the Wildcats didn’t comply, escaping with a 82-77 victory and abruptly putting to end any court storming plans. Georgia’s leading scorer, Yante Maten, went down with a knee injury less than two minutes into the game, the Dawgs fought valiantly but came up just short. Malik Monk and De’Aaron Fox led Kentucky with 16 points apiece and Derek Willis added a career-high 12 rebounds. The victory extends UK’s winning streak to four games since the infamous Calipari reboot and vaults the Wildcats once again to the top of the SEC food chain. A victory also makes the single day marathon drive down to the University of Georgia campus and back for the second time in a week (I covered the UK women last weekend) much more bearable.

Speaking to the media earlier in the week, Coach John Calipari said that the major issue his team was still facing as it headed towards tournament play was learning how to play situational basketball. “Our speed is our weapon,” he emphasized. “And you gotta use your weapons. You gotta use open court, driving to get to the rim. You know, we’re a good 3-point shooting team. Use your weapons.”

In the subsequent 83-58 Valentine’s Day drubbing of Tennessee, Kentucky did just that. Derek Willis and Malik Monk hit four 3-pointers apiece as the “Wildcats of old” streaked past the lead footed Vols. By contrast–in the game tonight–whenever Georgia tried to slow the pace, the Wildcats also showed their ability to adjust. “You’re going to play somebody that makes you play half court,” Cal added. “You gotta be able to do it. So a lot of our issues are situational. There’s not anything within that’s an issue. I mean, it’s just that they don’t know.”

I’m glad to hear that there are no internal issues within the team. According to Cal, everything remains fixable as the Wildcats continue to work hard in practice on individual improvement. I asked several players what they considered their main focus heading down the homestretch. Mychal Mulder told me he’s focused on his “defense, rebounding, and playing like a big guard.” Isaac Humphries is working on “pick-and-roll defense and rebounding.” For Malik Monk, it’s “being locked in more on defense” while De’Aaron Fox admitted that he’s still just working on his “decision making.” The talented point guard also knows he has to “make shots.” Wenyen Gabriel is focusing on “defense, being more active and still figuring out the way Coach Cal wants him to play.” For Dominique Hawkins, it’s “staying consistent with his outside shooting,” and for Derek Willis, it’s “definitely defense and discipline.” Cal remains outwardly confident the team will be able to pull it all together in time.

A victory against a struggling Georgia team missing its leading scorer doesn’t inspire much late-season confidence, but any SEC road win shouldn’t be readily dismissed either. This win in Athens sets Kentucky on a realistic path to winning out the rest of their regular season games, momentum to sweep through the SEC tournament, a number two seed in the big dance, and another reachable shot at national title number nine. This team remains galaxies away from fulfilling its lofty initial expectations. However, as Coach Cal starts sprinkling around his magical post-season pixie dust, you might want to hang on to those hotel reservations for Phoenix for just a wee bit longer.

This blog posting was originally submitted as a UK Basketball Column for Nolan Group Media publications.

