Kentucky Basketball — Selection Sunday Stink

By

Selection Sunday Stink —By John Huang

Satire: use of humor, irony, exaggeration, or ridicule to expose and criticize people’s stupidity or vices, particularly in the context of contemporary politics and other topical issues.

Just because you’re paranoid, doesn’t mean they’re NOT out to get you. When it comes to Selection Sunday, all of BBN knows the NCAA selection committee will do everything in their power to mess with Kentucky’s seeding. Year after year, when the brackets are finally revealed, you can bet your Big Blue bottom dollar that the Wildcat’s road to the Final Four will be littered with unfavorable matchups and made-for-TV challenges. Forget that Mitch Barnhart was on the committee this year. Even C.M. Newton, back in his day, couldn’t convince the cabal of blockheads in their smoke-filled room not to stick it to the Wildcats.

Subscribe to the Manchester Enterprise Today!

Click Here To Subscribe On-line

So it should be no surprise this year when we learned that Kentucky was placed in the most difficult region of the bracket. At face value, a #2 seed playing in the South Regional in Memphis doesn’t sound too bad—until you consider that the #1 seed in that region is none other than the University of North Carolina Tar Heels, a talented team with marked length, overall quickness, and a wealth of experience–a team that many experts pick to win it all. Kentucky needed a herculean 47-point effort from Malik Monk to squeak by Carolina earlier this year. Knowing that the Tar Heels are the one team many Cat fans want to avoid at all cost in a rematch, the selection committee conveniently paired them up in the same region. Another point for consideration is that John Calipari also happens to be persona non-grata in Memphis, having abdicated his position at a second-rate program for his current slot as the emperor of college basketball’s Roman empire. He may require witness protection as he returns to the scene of alleged rules violations and jilted fans. Thanks, but NO THANKS!

But we’re getting a little ahead of ourselves as there are plenty of other obstacles the committee has dumped in UK’s path. Kentucky’s initial game will be Friday night at 9:40 pm in Indianapolis against the Northern Kentucky Norse. The Norse were 24-10 this season and won the Horizon League Tournament. Many of you saw this matchup coming as it was a way for the NCAA to steal the joy from the year end accomplishments of both programs by injecting a little bit of manufactured in-state drama. Not only are the two schools just a scant 85 miles apart, it just so happens that NKU also boasts a coach and five players from the home state of Kentucky. Like Dominique Hawkins, Wildcat fans all know the superhuman passion Kentucky boys can conjure up on the court when playing against the Big Blue. It’ll be David versus Goliath and the world will be rooting fervently against Goliath. Waiting around all day to play one of the last games of the first round is no easy task either. No favors granted by the committee on this one.

Should Kentucky get past the Norse, the winner of the Dayton versus Wichita State matchup awaits. Wait a minute—Wichita State is ranked #8 in the country in the KenPom ratings and yet is a #10 seed in UK’s region. It’s an obvious subverted attempt by the selection committee to turn the tables on what happened back in 2014. Only this time, instead of an underseeded Kentucky team messing up Wichita State’s quest for a Final Four, the Shockers have been strategically placed to make sure the Cats don’t make it out of the first weekend. Furthermore, Archie Miller of Dayton and Gregg Marshall of Wichita State are considered two of the brightest coaches in the college game. Surely the committee purposely pitted them against Coach Cal for some additional round-of-32 intrigue.

If Kentucky is somehow able to miraculously make it into the Sweet 16, they would probably have to play—you guessed it–the UCLA Bruins. The Bruins are an offensive juggernaut showcasing one of the top point guards in the country in Lonzo Ball. They’ve already soundly beaten the Wildcats in Rupp Arena this year and will be looking to make it three beat downs in a row over Kentucky in Memphis. Other than Carolina, UCLA was the only other team Kentucky fans would rather not face, and here they both end up in the Wildcat’s region. This part of the bracket looks more like a Final Four. Something is definitely rotten in Denmark.

On the surface, you’d think the committee at least gave Kentucky a favorable placement in Indianapolis for the first two rounds. The shrimp cocktail at St. Elmo’s Steak House is to die for and for fans lucky enough to have tickets in hand, you can make it up to Indy and back on a single tank of gas. But for those without tickets, I wish you good luck as you’ll be battling for them with other Louisville, Michigan, Dayton, Wichita State and NKU fans. More importantly, also remember that Indianapolis represents bad karma for anyone cheering for the Blue and White. Indianapolis is where 38-0 teams go to die. I’m still smarting from the $700 I plunked down two years ago to watch the Wildcats lose their shot at history against the Badgers. Seeing Duke steal our title two nights later was something that may just keep me out of the city forever.

The only sure way to neutralize the conspiratorial actions of the selection committee is for Kentucky to win the whole darned thing. I don’t care that Kansas always seems to play in Kansas City, that Louisville is predictably overseeded, and that Duke has an easy draw. To run through that gauntlet of NKU, Wichita State, UCLA, North Carolina, Kansas, and Duke to win Championship #9 would be the ultimate answer to the NCAA’s evil attempt to sink the Cats. To the bracket committee and all the Wildcat haters out there, all of BBN has only one thing to say–bring it on! We like our team!

John Huang is a columnist for Nolan Group Media. If you enjoy his writing, you can read more at www.huangswhinings.com. Follow him on twitter @KYHuangs.