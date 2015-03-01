Kentucky Basketball — Shockers Shucked!

By

Shockers Shucked! —By John Huang

The last time the Wildcats played in Indianapolis, I left Naptown with a horrible taste in my mouth and a terribly upset stomach. No, my affliction wasn’t due to too much beer at a St. Paddy’s Day celebration, or the world-famous shrimp cocktail at St. Elmo’s—but rather I was hung over from the indescribable dejection of Kentucky’s loss to Wisconsin in the semifinals of the NCAA tournament. The image of Frank Kaminsky ruining our undefeated season and the Duke Blue Devils subsequently cutting down the nets two nights later still torments me to this day. I’ll never completely rebound from that traumatic experience, but this past weekend certainly aided my recovery process.

Come tournament time, the phrase “one and done” takes on additional meaning. Rather than just a disdainful reference to a UK recruit, it suddenly applies to all teams left in the single-elimination tournament. Lose and you’re out. Survive and advance. That’s exactly what Kentucky did, taking out the Wichita State Shockers 65-62 in the round of 32 at a jam-packed Bankers Life Fieldhouse. It wasn’t a thing of beauty, or a win for the ages, or an instant classic in any way. It was simply a solid tournament win over a well-coached team with a chip on its shoulder.

Kentucky overcame not only the customary questionable officiating and energized opponent, but also a road type atmosphere as rival Louisville, Michigan, and Wichita State fans teamed up to neutralize the predominantly blue clad crowd. It was one tough ticket just getting into the arena as it seemed the entire fan bases of the four remaining schools showed up in force for this Sunday clash. The festive St. Patrick’s Day weekend festivities–although a heyday for bar owners, restaurants, and scalpers—created chaos for those just looking to watch a tournament level basketball game.

Speaking of chaos, De’Aaron Fox has been invoking havoc on everyone recently. His relentless drives down the lane and his suddenly accurate mid-range jumper had Shocker coach Gregg Marshall perpetually perplexed. “When I cut down on my turnovers, I feel like we have a greater chance of success,” said UK’s freshman All-American point guard. Decision making will be critical in these NCAA possession-by-possession tournament games. The Cats will go only as far as De’Aaron will take them this post-season as his high-profile backcourt mate remains mired in a Malik Monk shooting funk.

Bam Adebayo had another outstanding performance with 13 points and 10 rebounds in the typical “grind it out” game. After an offensively challenged first half, Kentucky grabbed control of the lead just under the 8-minute mark of the second stanza and held on for the arrhythmia inducing win.

De’Aaron and Bam also took the team through the first round a couple of nights earlier as the Wildcats had no problems advancing past their northern Kentucky brethren. The clock literally struck midnight as NKU’s hopes for a gargantuan upset went by the wayside to the tune of a 79-70 defeat. There will be no Jeff Ruby steak giveaway as a result of this men versus boys encounter. In one of the most drawn out games of the tournament, Kentucky jumped out early and simply toyed with the Norse the rest of the evening– playing lackadaisically throughout as if they were somehow up by thirty. Five minutes after tip-off, the only remaining suspense was whether Brad Calipari would eventually make a cameo appearance (He didn’t). A late barrage of threes accounted for the final single digit margin. For those late-night owls managing to stay awake long enough to keep score in this one, Fox continued his streak of outstanding play with a team high 19 points. Adebayo finished with 15 points and 18 rebounds.

Having partially exorcised some of the ghosts of 2015, I left Indianapolis feeling much better than when I arrived. To the fond recollections of Aaron Harrison’s 3-point daggers against Louisville and Michigan in the 2014 regional finals, I can now add a “Malik block” to my I-town memory banks. The Cats survived and will now advance to the Sweet 16 on their road to the Final Four. Other teams such as Villanova and Louisville weren’t so fortunate, so I’m taking nothing for granted. Until Kentucky wins it all, however, Indy will never truly capture my heart. But at least for now, I’m willing to return any time for an encore performance and another shrimp cocktail.

