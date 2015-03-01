Kentucky Basketball — Toughness Defined

By

Toughness Defined —by John Huang

In his post-game press conference after the disappointing homecourt loss to the Kansas Jayhawks, John Calipari lamented how casually his young team had played. “We got out-toughed,” the frustrated UK coach exclaimed, adding quickly that the lack of toughness was something that he felt was readily curable. Two weeks later, after a well-publicized reboot and an ugly but refreshing 67-58 road victory over Alabama, I’m beginning to think Coach Cal may actually know what he’s talking about.

I just never really thought that team toughness was something you could easily fix. Some teams clearly possess the toughness gene while others don’t. Likewise, some individual players are built tough while others may be a bit on the wimpy side. Winston Bennett was tough as nails, Jules Camara not so much. Anthony Epps, Chuck Hayes, DeAndre Liggins, and Tyler Ulis couldn’t be bullied. That couldn’t be said for the likes of Ryan Harrow and Shagari Alleyene. Of all the players to have played for UK, Jamaal Magloire was perhaps the poster child for Wildcat toughness. I went on record at the beginning of the season with concerns about this team being “too nice” on and off the court. Here’s hoping that in the next month, they’re going to prove me wrong and make me look like a complete idiot.

I’m pretty wimpy myself, so it won’t surprise you that my idea of toughness is perhaps a bit different from Coach Cal’s. I’m quickly learning that toughness on the basketball court isn’t necessarily about channeling your inner Mike Tyson. When I asked the UK coach to clarify, he explained it to me this way. “When it’s late, four or five minutes to go in a game, you know, you’re tough enough that I’m not turning it over because I’m tough enough to know I’m making easy plays,” he said. “The other thing becomes, it’s a 50-50 ball and I’m fighting for my life. I figure out a way to go and get those balls.”

I listened intently as Cal continued to school me. You see, basketball toughness isn’t all about physicality. “Well, part of it is, toughness is mental too,” the hall of fame coach emphasized. “So you’re thinking toughness, you push people around and shove people. That is part of it. That is that you are in a scrum. Did you dive on the floor? Why wouldn’t you dive? …But the bigger part of that is, when the games are winding down, having a refuse-to-lose attitude. The approach is, I am focused, I am making easy plays. I’m attacking. All the things you have to do defensively. The toughness you have to hold your ground, to stay in a stance late in a game with everything swirling. That is a toughness you have to have.”

Are you getting all this? Now that I knew what constituted toughness, it was time to move on to the advanced lesson—how does one cure the lack of toughness? Cal continued in his professorial tone, “You do drills to get them to do it. Dive on the floor, take charges, one-on-one rebounding.” “Fight,” he said animatedly while clenching his fists. “They learn to fight. So you can teach that. In practice you’re doing drills, and doing things that it’s confidence. Look, it’s a skill to be like a hard, scrappy player. That’s a skill just like ball-handling and shooting is a skill. Fighting for rebounds—it’s a skill. Well, if passing, and dribbling and shooting can be taught and mastered then so can that other stuff. They’re all a skill, so you get in here and you make them fight each other.”

That’s why we pay Calipari the big bucks. It looks like he’s finally getting through to the players. Whether through alleged late-season reboots, three-hour practice sessions, or threatening to send players to the bench, it’s no more Mr. Nice Cal. Against Alabama, the team made easy plays throughout the game, they fought for 50-50 balls, they dove on the floor, they held their ground defensively (for the most part), and they stayed in their stance (most of the time). They tried to do everything that Cal had previously described as toughness defined. Granted ‘Bama isn’t the conference cream of the crop and much of the conference crop is putrid anyway, but for a team looking to play itself back into national championship contention, the Cats have made some strides with their past couple of victories. “Refuse to Lose” is becoming relevant again.

After the victory over the Crimson Tide, Calipari wasn’t completely satisfied with the improved toughness of the team. However, he left the interview room with these words of encouragement for the media. “Every team in the country is having issues right now,” he said. “We just want to be better at dealing with ours than they are at dealing with theirs.” If toughness is an issue for this team, I like what I’m seeing from this wise and astute teacher of hoops. Let’s hope it continues.

