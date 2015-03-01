Kentucky Basketball — Trust and Obey

By

Trust and Obey —By John Huang

Trust and Obey

For there’s no other way

To be happy with Calipari

But to trust and obey

The words of this familiar hymn have never been more apparent for Coach John Calipari as his team prepares for the brunt of the upcoming SEC schedule. As the Cats continue in their quest through conference play for a ninth national title, the hall of fame coach has been focusing not just on in-game strategy and fundamental skill sets, but also on the less measurable aspects of team bonding and chemistry. Of course Isaiah needs to shoot it higher, Malik needs to get fouled more, De’Aaron needs to play faster, and Derek and Wenyen need to stay in front of their man on defense, but Coach Cal claims that formulating trust between team members is an even more critical aspect of current team development.

According to Cal, there are two important facets when talking about trust. The first is simply trusting your teammates. Are your teammates doing what they’re supposed to be doing? “Yesterday I stopped them seven times (in practice). Why would a guy not do this and run to his own man? (Because) he doesn’t trust that somebody has him.” Simply put, players are less likely to be in the right position at the right time if they think they need to be constantly covering for their teammates. Trust your teammates.

The second facet of trust involves trusting yourself to do the right thing. Cal explained that players frequently say “I’m not focused on what I’m trying to do for the team. I’m just trying to find my man. If everybody’s playing the way that I’m playing, then I can’t trust anybody.” In other words, if players don’t trust themselves to be in the right position at the right time, then they’re certainly not going to expect their teammates to do that either. Trust yourself.

Without naming names, Calipari singled out two players who need to improve. “The biggest word with those two is the word ‘trust.’ That your teammates have to trust you’re going to do the job you’re supposed to do. And if they can’t trust you, it’s hard to keep you on the floor.” My speculation is that Cal was most likely talking about Wenyen Gabriel and Derek Willis in those terms.

During an interview earlier in the week Willis said, “I don’t want to say we don’t trust each other. But on the court, I don’t think we communicate efficiently at times. That’s where we get kind of a little discombobulated.”

Veteran guard Isaiah Briscoe also hinted that there may be some communication issues associated with the lack of trust. “Our breakdowns come from us not talking and Coach started preaching, ‘Well, maybe if you’re not talking it’s because people don’t trust you, so you feel as though you’re going to take matters into your own hands.’ And that’s when we have our defensive lapses. So pretty much what he’s trying to say is, talk, communicate, understand one another, get to know one another.”

I’ll add a third facet of trust. The Terrance Jones automobile accident notwithstanding, it’s no coincidence that there really have been no legal off-the-court incidents during the Calipari era. The type of player Calipari brings on campus realizes the importance of behaving himself, staying out of trouble and relying on his teammates to do likewise. Nothing disrupts team chemistry quicker than an unwelcome disciplinary action or suspension. Trusting yourself and your teammates off the court can be just as crucial to overall team chemistry and on court success.

As he finished his answer to my trust question, Cal said, “This is all new (to the players). They’re not selfish. They’re good kids. They want to get better. They want to be coached.” It’s as simple as that. If the team’s recent annihilations of conference foes are any indication, then to be happy with Calipari, but to trust and obey.

