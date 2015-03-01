Kentucky Football — One Big Cheerful Heart : Jacob Hyde’s thoughts on faith, family, friends, and football

By

One Big Cheerful Heart —By John Huang

If a cheerful heart is good medicine, then a big dose of Jacob Hyde should be good for whatever ails you. After garnering first-team all-state honors, the all-star defensive tackle from Clay County High School was the first commitment to the University of Kentucky’s class in 2013. Since that time, the hometown football hero from Manchester has endured a coaching regime change, sat through a redshirt season, flirted with a surprising stint at fullback, and watched patiently from the sidelines in primarily a reserve role. I last spoke with Jacob after the Blue-White Spring game. I remember leaving the interview session with a big smile on my face, enamored with Jacob’s engaging personality and positive outlook on life. As you’ll see in the following interview, Jacob remains as captivating as ever as he and his teammates prepare for the upcoming TaxSlayer Bowl in Jacksonville on New Year’s Eve.

Q: Jacob, we last spoke in the Spring. At that time, you were preparing for an exciting season ahead. Now that you’re able to reflect back on the season, what are some of the main things about this last year that pop out at you?

JACOB HYDE: Pulling out close games such as Miss St. and Louisville. We started out rough and just the way everybody finished. It’s not about how you start but about how you finish. That was a huge thing. One of the biggest things for me personally would probably be the goal line stop I had down in Louisville. As a Kentucky kid, you dream about stuff like that. You play in the back yard acting like you’re a quarterback. You’re stopping Louisville or Tennessee with a game changing play—I’m not saying that was a game changing play, but this is a game about inches.

Q: That last game at Louisville when Austin was getting ready to kick that last field goal, what was going through your mind? Were you able to watch the kick go through?

JACOB HYDE: Oh, for sure. Austin’s my man. I got faith in him. I roomed with the guy the first two years we were here. I’ve seen the work and effort he puts into his craft. He perfects his craft. Shouts out to him on that. I had trust in him.

Q: This is the first bowl game that any of your teammates have been able to get to. What’s the mindset like of everybody in the locker room? It’s got to be a great feeling of accomplishment for the team.

JACOB HYDE: There’s just hype. We get to continue to practice and we get another game and we get more swag. We get more gear. We get to go to a different city for a week.

Q: The team started out 0-2. A lot of people were down on you, but you guys got it going. Was there one defining moment either on the field or in the locker room that you remember turning the season around?

JACOB HYDE: Just when after the Florida game. Just when what happened and we didn’t get the outcome that we wanted, guys didn’t lay down. Especially after the first game and then after the second to make things worse, our guys came back and strapped their gloves up, strapped their pads up and were ready to go to work. That’s the one thing I will say about my teammates.

Q: I know everyone wants to play and I know you want to get out on the field more. But both Matt (Elam) and Naquez (Pringle) are great athletes. What was it like to go against them in practice and end up fighting to get ahead of them on the depth chart?

JACOB HYDE: They’re both great guys. The best Cat wins the majority of the time. It’s hard–but if you bring negative energy to the table, you’re not bringing anything and nobody is benefitting from you. So you have to cheer your guys on regardless of what’s going on. I feel like I’m producing somewhat like that.

Q: Now you’re finishing up your fourth year at UK. You’re a junior–you redshirted a year. Was that a difficult decision at the time? What kinds of things went through your mind as you were making that decision to redshirt?

JACOB HYDE: Yeah it was difficult, but at the same time I addressed it with my parents and they said you get an extra year of schooling. At the end of the day, football’s great. This is the game I love and as of right now, I’ve been playing this game for 15 years. I’ve been playing since the third grade. It’s the game I love so redshirting at the time was rough–but it’s a fundamental year and you have to get better.

Q: If you’re advising some of the new recruits coming on board, what words of wisdom would you give them about playing football for the University of Kentucky.

JACOB HYDE: We bleed blue. We hate Tennessee and we hate Louisville. If you don’t come to work, it’s not even worth putting on your pads.

Q: Who are some of the teammates that have made the most impact on you? Do you have best friends on the team?

JACOB HYDE: Yeah, for sure. Guys like Courtney Love. He’s been a huge factor. He’s had my back through it all. As soon as he got here. He’s a brother to me. Blood wouldn’t make us any closer. You got guys like Greg Hart, and C.J. and Will Tom and–it’s a whole brotherhood. Don’t get me wrong, I love every guy on this team, especially the guys I live with. Austin MacGinnis. We were close friends, we still are. I lived with him for the first two years. I got to know him pretty well and his family. Guys who transferred out of here, I still keep in touch with those guys.

Q: Now you don’t make any bones about it—a lot of your identity is wrapped up in your faith in God. Can you talk a little bit about how that faith has shaped you into the loving, joyful person that you are?

JACOB HYDE: Well as a little kid, my mom brought both me and my brother up in church. As I got older you see people without faith, you see marriages without faith and without God, and you see how they go. You see the rough spots they go through. And I’m sitting down one day and my brother got saved and I thought if I died today what would happen to me because I wasn’t saved. And that was probably the changing point in my life. Don’t get me wrong, I haven’t been perfect. I don’t believe any of us are. My faith in God has kept me strong through in and throughout. It’s who I am. I try to get up every morning, especially every Sunday, especially with this hectic schedule we have. I go to FCA on Monday and I go to church on Sundays. I don’t force religion on anybody though. I don’t understand the whole Bible. It’s all about giving back. It’s better to give than to receive. And I feel if I can put a smile on someone’s face before they leave me. If you can get a laugh out of me. There’s no sense in walking around here frowning all the time and being down. People ask me, “How do you stay up?” You just gotta stay strong. I forgot what verse it is in the Bible. It goes “no matter how good or how bad it is, in the end it’s always for good.” My mom always told me growing up as a child, “The Lord will never put you through more than you can bear.” So when I’m going through a tough time, that’s what I always go back to.

Q: One thing that has really stood out for me about you, is your loyalty to your hometown roots. In the interest of full disclosure, we are Facebook friends, and I notice that you’re always posting something about Manchester, about Clay County, giving shout-outs to the folks back home. I know a lot of athletes who leave their hometowns, come to the big University and never return home. What is it about you that keeps you so connected to Eastern Kentucky?

JACOB HYDE: They are what shaped me into the man I am today, the people I grew up with. The people I hung out with. A huge, huge shout out to the Deaton Family. They are especially why I am where I am today. If it weren’t for them, I don’t know where I would be to be completely honest with you. They are my mom and dad. I call them mom and dad. They are the reason I am the man that I am today. No discredit to my mother, she’s helped out a lot, but they’ve helped me out tremendously.

Q: The people of Clay County love you. You’ve got like a zillion Twitter and Instagram followers and Facebook friends. Every time you post a picture, you get a million likes. Really, what do you think makes you so popular?

JACOB HYDE: Because, I would say I care about everybody. I care about how you’re doing, how your family’s doing. I show everybody love. At the end of the day, everybody needs love. Everybody needs to be cared about. No matter if you’re the richest man in Clay County or the poorest man in Clay County, I love you all the same.

Q: I want to finish up by asking you about your plans for next year both on and off the field. First of all, your plans for on the field—what individual football related goals do you have for your senior year?

JACOB HYDE: I’d say probably to get more playing time. And to probably lean up a little more. And just keep encouraging my teammates to be the best they can be. My team related goals would be to go out there and win every game no matter who we’re playing against.

Q: What about off the field? I assume you’re still on track to graduate? What goals do you have—either football or non-football related—for your time after graduation?

JACOB HYDE: I graduate in May. You’ll like this one, I think you will. I graduate in May. I come back for my fifth year. I play that season. I graduate that next May with my Masters of Social Work degree. That’s the plan. Hopefully the good Lord above keeps me going straight. We’ll get it done.

Q: Finally, if you could paint the perfect picture for how this bowl game plays out, what would it be—and where would Jacob Hyde fit into that picture?

JACOB HYDE: We win with a key critical goal line stop by me. Us holding up the trophy in the middle of the field. Taking the team picture. Then afterwards celebrating with my teammates, maybe go kick our feet back on the beach for a little bit and then celebrate New Year’s Eve with our family and friends who are down there.

Q: Merry Christmas.

JACOB HYDE: Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year!

Jacob is as fine a young man as you’ll find on any football team. As you can probably tell, he’s a joy to speak with, and a true credit to the University of Kentucky, his community, his friends, his family, and all of Big Blue Nation. I anticipate much success for him in the years ahead.

