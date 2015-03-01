By

Right now your child could be one of the millions of children up to age 19 who are eligible for free or low cost health insurance through Medicaid and the Children’s Health Insurance Program. A family of four earning up to $52,000.00 a year, or more, may qualify for their children to receive coverage including regular check-ups immunizations, doctor and dentist visits prescriptions and more. Community Health workers with Kentucky Homeplace currently serve forty eastern Kentucky counties to assist parents in connecting kids to this important coverage. It’s a helping hand for parents. In Clay County call Tonya Bowling at 606-681-6603 for more information.

