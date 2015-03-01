Kentucky Horse Park Candidate for World Games

By

The Federation Equestre Internationale (FEI) announced the Kentucky Horse Park as an official candidate to host the 2022 FEI World Equestrian Games™. The FEI has selected Lexington and Samorin, Slovakia as the final two Official Candidate Cities for its 2022 flagship Games.

The FEI World Equestrian Games™, which are held every four years, are comprised of competitions in all eight of the FEI disciplines. The disciplines are Jumping, Dressage and Para-Equestrian Dressage, Eventing, Driving, Endurance, Vaulting and Reining.

In order to determine the final location, the FEI will conduct site visits between January and May 2017, and candidates will be required to submit their completed bids and sign the host agreement by June 2017. The candidates will make formal presentations to the FEI Evaluation Commission in the third quarter of 2017. The final decision will be announced in November 2017.

“The Kentucky Horse Park is honored to be selected as a candidate for the 2022 Games,” said Laura Prewitt, Executive Director of the Kentucky Horse Park. “We believe the Kentucky Horse Park is the world’s premier equine tourist destination, and we look forward to exploring the opportunity to host the 2022 Games”.

“As the proud host of the successful Alltech FEI World Equestrian Games in 2010, the Commonwealth of Kentucky appreciates how important this global event is for the equine and tourism industries,” said Don Parkinson, Secretary of the Tourism, Arts and Heritage Cabinet. “We will now focus on what effect these Games would have on the Commonwealth and our taxpayers.”

The Kentucky Horse Park, located in Lexington, Kentucky, is a 1,224 acre equestrian facility dedicated to “man’s relationship with the horse.” Each year the park is host to a number of high profile events and horse shows. The park is home to the International Museum of the Horse, the most comprehensive museum in the world dedicated to exploring the important history of all horses and their impact on human civilization.

In 2010, the Kentucky Horse Park became the first venue outside of Europe to host the FEI World Equestrian Games™ and drew attendees from 63 countries and all 50 states. The Games contributed over $201.5 million economic impact to the Kentucky economy.