The Kentucky Music Hall of Fame is proud to announce that it will host an Open House on March 25th from 11:00-4:00. You are invited to come and join in the fun as it celebrates a new era of administration and excitement. The festivities will begin with a ribbon cutting ceremony followed by free museum tours, entertainment, refreshments and raffles.

The museum opened in 2002 with a vision to bring recognition to Kentuckians who have made a significant contribution to the music industry. With that vision in mind, the museum is filled with a collection of artifacts and memorabilia highlighting the careers of over 50 inductees. You can also learn the history of music dating back to the 1700’s. A common misconception is that the Kentucky Music Hall of Fame focuses mainly on country and bluegrass related artists, however there are inductees from all genres of music including…..The Backstreet Boys, Loretta Lynn, Florence Henderson, Rosemary Clooney, Keith Whitley, Boots Randolph and so many more!

The entrance to the building is unique to any other museum as it was once the sight of the original riding stables of Renfro Valley founder, John Lee Lair. That portion of the building now houses the visitor center and a must-see gift shop with new products and souvenirs. Most of the original structure of the stable is still intact and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The entire museum is 16,600 square feet.

In July of 2016, the Mt. Vernon- Rockcastle Tourist Commission, Inc. acquired the Kentucky Music Hall of Fame after a few years of hardship from the previous administration. Realizing that it would be a huge undertaking to bring it back to life, the commission felt it was too precious to the state’s history not to accept the challenge and is very proud of the extreme progress already made in a short amount of time. The next induction ceremony is tentatively planned for 2018 so stay tuned for more excitement.

Be sure and visit www.facebook.com/kentuckymusichalloffame/ for current events and updates and www.rockcastletourism.com for more information on our many attractions in the area.