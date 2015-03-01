By

The Kentucky Proud Farm to Fork Program will provide funding to qualifying applicants for dinners that showcase local food products. Community organizations are invited to apply to host Kentucky Proud dinners now through the fall of 2017. The program will also promote local agritourism businesses and provide educational background on locally produced agricultural food and products.

“These dinners educate guests about the many outstanding Kentucky Proud products while also helping a good cause in the community,” Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles said. “We encourage community organizations to send us your proposals.”

Applicants must agree to display the Kentucky Proud logo in all graphics and promotional materials for the event. Successful applicants will agree to make every effort to source local agricultural products from area farms and producers. Applicants must designate a registered 501(c)(3) charitable organization as the beneficiary of the dinner. The department will provide a 50-50 match for eligible expenses. Funding will be limited to $500 per dinner.

Approval will be based upon the date the completed Farm to Fork applications were received by KDA and the availability of program funds. No more than two events in a single county will be approved.

Applications may be submitted through Oct. 17 or until funds are exhausted to Alisha Morris, Kentucky Department of Agriculture, Office of Agricultural Marketing and Product Promotion, 111 Corporate Drive, Frankfort, KY 40601 or alisha.morris@ky.gov. Successful applicants must hold their events no later than Nov. 30, 2017.

To download an application and guidelines, go to the Kentucky Department of Agriculture’s website, kyagr.com, and click on “Kentucky Proud” in the Forms menu.

Funding for Kentucky Proud and Farm to Fork is made possible through a grant from the Kentucky Agricultural Development Fund.