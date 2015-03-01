By

Cumberland Valley Chapter of the Kentucky Public Retirees (KPR) will meet Tuesday, March 14, 2017 at David’s Steak House (Corbin), Kentucky. Mealtime will begin at 11:30 a.m. with the meeting to follow. The guest speaker will be a representative from Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield Insurance. Any retiree (and spouse) receiving retirement benefits from KERS, CERS, or SPRS is welcome to attend. Membership information will be available at the meeting or on the website kentuckypublicretirees.org. For more information call 606-877-0079.

