The Cumberland Valley Chapter of the Kentucky Public Retirees (KPR) will meet Tuesday, February 14 at David’s Steak House in Corbin at 11:30 AM. The guest speaker will be a representative from Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield Insurance. Any retiree (and spouse) receiving retirement benefits from KERS, CERS, or SPRS is welcome to attend. Membership information will be available at the meeting or on the website kentuckypublicretirees.org. For more information call 606-877-0079.

