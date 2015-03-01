By

Carmine G. Iaccarino has been appointed Executive Director, Office of Legal Services for the Kentucky Retirement Systems (KRS), effective January 1. The Kentucky Retirement Systems (KRS) was created in 1956 by the Kentucky General Assembly to supplement the benefits provided to government retirees by Social Security.

Mr. Iaccarino has extensive government experience, most recently serving as Deputy Executive Director of the Office of Legal Services for the Public Protection Cabinet. He also spent nearly three years at the United States Social Security Administration in Washington, D.C., working as an attorney for the Office of Appellate Operations before entering private practice in Lexington, Kentucky.

“Carmine’s government background and litigation experience will be an asset to KRS,” said David Eager, Interim Executive Director of the Kentucky Retirement Systems. “We look forward to him joining the team to further our mission of efficiently serving our retirees and members.”

A graduate of the Catholic University of America’s Columbus School of Law, Iaccarino received a Bachelor’s of Arts in International Affairs and Political Science from The George Washington University, Elliott School of International Affairs. He lives in Versailles with his family.

KRS is committed to effectively administering its benefits program by building the strength of trust funds and ensuring that adequate resources are available to meet all obligations, while also helping members and beneficiaries achieve financial security in retirement.