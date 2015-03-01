Kentucky Sports — Baseball, Hot Dogs and Hoops

By

Chet White/UK Athletics

Baseball, Hot Dogs and Hoops —By John Huang

I’ve logged a lot of miles this year covering UK Sports. It’s all been great–following the teams, seeing the sights, and trying to accurately describe and convey all my thoughts and observations to the loyal subjects of BBN. My plans are to stay put this weekend and take a quiet respite prior to the grueling grind of the upcoming SEC and NCAA Men’s Basketball tournaments. So for anyone expecting a courtside description of Matthew Mitchell’s sartorial splendor in the Women’s SEC tournament down in Greenville, or a first-hand account of a College Station Whataburger experience after the Men’s final regular season game against Texas A&M, I offer my sincere apologies.

Subscribe to the Manchester Enterprise Today!

Click Here To Subscribe On-line

My “break” consists of leisurely camping out at Cliff Hagan Stadium to check out the Baseball Cats in their weekend series versus the UC-Santa Barbara Gauchos. In between games, I’ll be on my trusty computer, keeping tabs on both the Women’s and the Men’s basketball teams in their respective encounters.

For UK Baseball, games in February and March can be a virtual weather roll of the dice. Being the northernmost school in the conference guarantees at least a threat of snow or sub-freezing wind chills during the winter months. We dodged a bit of a bullet this year, if you consider temperatures in the forties as bearable baseball weather. Nevertheless, I’m here—albeit under shelter with a diet coke and a hot dog in hand, ready to bring you all the action.

The Baseball Cats had a tough start to the 2017 season. They were swept in a three-game series at North Carolina to open the season and subsequently lost to Delaware and at Liberty while chalking up wins against Saint Joseph’s, Old Dominion and most recently in their home openers against Eastern and Western Kentucky. Although a 4-5 record out of the gate isn’t catastrophic by any stretch of the imagination, coach Nick Mingione admits the importance of winning these early games, gaining some confidence, and establishing the momentum needed for a successful run in his initial season at the helm.

“It’s really important,” said the UK first year coach. “I believe it goes in three phases. You’ve got to compete first, then you’ve got to teach them how to win, then you’ve got to teach them how to deal with winning. For me right now, we’re on level two. We’ll continue to find ways to teach them how to win. We’re going to be challenged, no question.”

The Wildcat’s bats haven’t necessarily been silent thus far. Their 19 runs scored against host Old Dominion were the most for the Cats since scoring 26 against Ball State back in 2014. The 29 runs earlier in the week against their overmatched in-state neighbors also lit up the scoreboard. The problem has mainly been getting clutch hitting when they needed it the most in close games. UK’s five losses have come by a total of six runs, with four of them being one-run affairs. Pitching is also proving to be a challenge for Coach Mingione as he struggles to develop a dependable weekend rotation.

“We’ve got a bunch of guys that are pitching in roles that they’ve never pitched in before,” Mingione said. “We’re continuing to get them adjusted and it takes time. It’s like any time you do anything new for anybody, it doesn’t just happen, it’s not just magic.”

Friday was fairly magical. Just as the Women’s Basketball team was wrapping up a 65-55 quarterfinal win against Alabama, Wildcat pitcher Sean Hjelle was beginning an impressively solid performance on the mound. The 6’11 right-hander pitched 7.1 innings in his third career start, giving up six hits, one run and striking out a career-high eight batters as the Wildcats defeated the #23-ranked Gauchos 2-1.

Saturday started out just as magically as the UK Men’s Basketball team overcame another worrisome slow start to defeat the Texas A&M Aggies 71-63. As Dominique Hawkins and De’Aaron Fox rallied their teammates back from a 19-4 deficit, junior left-hander Zack Logue turned in a masterful performance as the UK Baseball team took another one off the visiting Gauchos. Logue pitched 7 scoreless innings, adding four strikeouts as teammates Riley Mahan and Zach Reks helped power UK to 3-2 victory.

Unfortunately, the UK Women’s Basketball team could not complete the daily trifecta losing to top seeded South Carolina 89-77 in the semifinals of the SEC tournament. The loss of sophomore guard Taylor Murray to a strained neck was too much to overcome as the short-handed Cats fought valiantly but couldn’t match the Gamecock’s inside strength. Seniors Makayla Epps and Evelyn Akhator scored 31 and 24 points respectively, leaving it all on the court in a truly championship effort. I was proud of the team, but couldn’t help but feel a bit crestfallen by the Murray injury. UK Softball’s Abbey Cheek’s grand slam coming across my twitter feed was a bit of a consolation to what could have been an epic day.

On Sunday, the Baseball Cats swept the series with UCSB putting the perfect finishing touch to my relaxing weekend. Sophomore left-hander Justin Lewis turned in a near perfect performance, going 8 strong innings allowing 1 hit, 1 run, and no walks while striking out eight as UK secured a comfortable 12-1 victory. Only a solo homerun in the top of the eighth spoiled the shot at history.

As I was sitting in the sun drenched stands in sixty-degree weather watching Evan White’s solo homerun sail over the left-center field wall, it dawned on me that not only did I love sports, but I really loved University of Kentucky sports. Spending eleven long years enrolled at your alma mater and living most of your life in a city that avidly supports its teams can’t help but creep into your blood. Whether it’s the leisurely cadence of America’s Pastime or the frenzy of the upcoming March Madness, I’ll be rooting on my Wildcats regardless. Men’s or Women’s teams, major or minor sports, indoors or out—it simply doesn’t matter. I’ll always be present with my blue on and my fan credential in hand. Just be sure to give me a call the next time the UK ping pong, cricket, or cornhole team springs into action.

John Huang is a columnist for Nolan Group Media. If you enjoy his writing, you can read more at www.huangswhinings.com. Follow him on twitter @KYHuangs.