Kentucky Supreme Court Justice

Clay County voters will have the choice of three candidates when they voted for the Third District Justice of the Kentucky Supreme Court seat: Whitley Circuit Judge Dan Ball, Kentucky Court of Appeals Judge Debra Lambert and David Tapp, a circuit judge in the 28th judicial district, which includes Pulaski, Rockcastle and Lincoln counties. The Supreme Court Justices serve statewide but are elected from regional districts. The Third Supreme Court District consists of 27 counties: Adair, Bell, Casey, Clay, Clinton, Cumberland, Estill, Garrard, Green, Jackson, Knox, Laurel, Lee, Leslie, Lincoln, McCreary, Marion, Metcalfe, Monroe, Nelson, Pulaski, Rockcastle, Russell, Taylor, Washington, Wayne and Whitley. Lambert, Ballou and Tapp will square off in the May 22 Primary Election with the top two vote getters battling it out in the Nov. 6 General Election.

