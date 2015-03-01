Kentucky Wildcats — Crushed by Orange

By

Crushed by Orange —By John Huang

In 2017, a Tuesday night in January usually means another SEC road trip for the Basketball Wildcats. I’m tagging along as usual, negotiating the perils of Jellico Mountain to bring you all the action from Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, as the Cats take on the Tennessee Volunteers. Less than 12 months ago in this same building, UK pulled a Jekyll and Hyde–jumping out to a 21-point first-half lead and then watching helplessly—as their Big Orange rivals staged a comeback for the ages. My hopes are for a different outcome this time around but all Cat fans know that a date with the Vols is frequently wrought with uncharacteristic surprises.

Thompson-Boling Arena sits like a massive octagonal mausoleum overlooking the Tennessee River. Built in 1987, and named for the late business magnate B. Ray Thompson and former UT President Dr. Edward J. Boling, the impressive venue initially seated over 24,000 patrons. UK fans insist to this day that the last couple of thousand seats were added solely because of Rupp Arena envy. Unfortunately for UT, bigger wasn’t necessarily better, as the fans never showed up for Men’s Basketball. If not for the success of Pat Summitt and her Lady Vols, Thompson-Boling would have become the whitest of elephants within its first few years of existence.

Objectively speaking, it’s really not a bad place to watch a SEC basketball game (Although one could argue this year that there are no good SEC basketball games being played anywhere). The sight lines are clear and chair back seating extends up through the nose bleed sections. The luxury suites are located well above the game action, allowing the orange haired big donors to drown their football sorrows out of ear shot of the raucous fans below. The court-side student section seats include party couches, further generating a frenzied fraternity type atmosphere within the basketball venue itself. The set-up for media is sweet—a nice barbecue buffet, fact sheets at your fingertips, and a fantastic viewing position courtside.

The venue becomes even more enjoyable, however, whenever Kentucky plays well enough to win. Remember Jodie Meeks and his record setting 54-point performance? That was here. On this particular evening, there was no Jodie Meeks and unfortunately no win. Tennessee limited the Wildcats to two fast break points in the first half and took advantage of a poor UK defensive effort to pull out to a 39-34 halftime lead.

The second half proved no better as Kentucky could get no closer than 2 points the rest of the way, eventually losing 82-80. You knew there would be nights like this on the road— a young team, shots not falling, hostile crowd, Rocky Top blaring, and Bernard King in the house. It just was terribly disappointing that the number 4 ranked team in the nation simply didn’t give a better effort. In his post-game press conference, Coach John Calipari even hinted at a degree of selfishness from his players. “Tom Brady said it best,” he said. “You must do what’s right for the team even though it may not be right for you.”

I left Thompson-Boling for the middle of the night drive back to Lexington with a burdened heart. One laid egg a season does not make, but there’s something still horribly missing from this Wildcat team. Maybe it’s defensive intensity, maybe it’s perimeter shooting, maybe it’s leadership, but Kentucky should be better than this. They have all the parts necessary for a championship run. They’re just not meshing together quite yet in the Calipari symphony we have come to expect.

Cal’s “buzzwords” for the team this year have been “trust, discipline, and empowerment.” When I asked him before the last game if any of these areas are cause for ultimate concern, he shook his head adamantly. If he wasn’t worried then, after this lackluster performance he should be. We’re almost half way through the conference schedule. It’s definitely not November anymore and Kansas awaits. We’ll know after Saturday if it’s definitely time to worry.

This blog posting was originally submitted as a UK Basketball Column for Nolan Group Media publications.

