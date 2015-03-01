Kentucky Wildcats — Gator Hate

By

Gator Hate —By John Huang

(GAINESVILLE, Fla.) — If there’s one thing I’ve learned in my journeys throughout the SEC, it’s that Kentucky Basketball still moves the competitive needle. Whether Knoxville, Nashville, or Fayetteville, opposing fans always go bonkers when the Wildcats invade their arenas. Nowhere is this truer than in Gainesville, Florida—home of the mighty University of Florida Gators and their pompous Gator Nation. I’m here on campus at the Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center–affectionately known as the O’Dome–and it’s as rocking as any place could be at high noon on a basketball Saturday.

What makes this setting so baffling, is that the University of Florida is unmistakably a football school. They usually don’t give a lick about basketball even in years when the Gators are pretty darn good. None of the 10,558 here today at the newly renovated O’Dome remembers or cares about Billy Donovan and his back-to-back basketball national championships. It’s obvious that Tim Tebow still rules the roost in this football obsessed state.

But for one single time each year, the O’Dome awakens from its slumber and attempts to slay the basketball giant. And guess what—today’s that day as Kentucky comes to town. Not only is there the excitement of a Super Bowl Saturday, it’s also Oscar night, as the Florida seniors are honored with the pageantry worthy of a major Hollywood production.

As tip-off approaches, the Rowdy Reptile student section is at a full-throated roar. Remember, they’re only rowdy for one time each year, so they’ve saved up their vitriol for Brad Calipari. Throughout the afternoon, they throw out disparaging invectives and brutal insults that would make even your daddy blush.

Despite the verbal dishing from the stands, there is no Academy Award worthy performance from Kentucky on the court as Florida rolls 80-67. Buoyed by their three-point shooting, the Gators (20-11, 11-7) jumped out to a 48-33 halftime lead and coasted to the finish. Kentucky (21-10, 10-8) posted one of their more lackluster defensive efforts of the year, effectively reversing the momentum and good will built up over the last four games.

“First of all, we put ourselves in a deep hole,” said producer and director John Calipari. “And second of all, we didn’t pass today. I don’t have any idea why we didn’t pass the ball to each other. If you had two guys on you…even you guys (media) could figure this out. Somebody’s open. So if you have two guys on you, that means throw it to somebody. Even if you just quickly get rid of it, so that that guy can find an open man. We reverted. This is how we played a month ago.” Kevin Knox was less than stellar in his lead actor role while foul trouble doomed the supporting actor nominations of PJ Washington and Jarred Vanderbilt. For his showmanship efforts, Doug Shows wins honorable mention for masquerading as a referee.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the team in scoring with 17 points and 4 assists. Knox finished with 14 points while Washington and Quade Green pitched in with 11 apiece. Florida shot 49% for the game and finished 10-24 on three-point field goals.

Here’s what I learned on my Sunshine State sojourn. I now understand completely why Gator Nation doesn’t give a hoot about hoops in general. Like balmy temperatures, clear blue skies, and refreshing sea breezes, it’s just another diversion until football takes over. But just like the rest of the SEC, the inmates will always visit the asylum to lambaste the Big Blue.

From Gainesville, to Starkville, to WhoCaresville, the Cats are consigned to take everyone’s best shot. It’s more fatiguing than you might realize, so it’s understandable when Kentucky collapses like a bad soufflé. Fortunately, they’ll be no more ridiculous home crowds cheering against them as the post-season begins. I’m interested to see what happens. Be sure you tune in also at a theater near you.

John Huang is a columnist for Nolan Group Media. If you enjoy his writing, you can read more at www.huangswhinings.com or follow him on Twitter @KYHuangs.