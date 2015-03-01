KHESLC lowers interest rates

By

Students and parents who need help paying for college may now save more money with Advantage Education Loans from KHESLC. KHESLC has reduced its fixed interest rates to as low as 3.55 percent with auto payment. The exact rate will depend on creditworthiness and choice of payment plan. The low-cost loans fill the gap between other financial aid a student receives and the total cost of education. Students should apply for all free aid, such as grants and scholarships, before applying for the loan that has the best terms and conditions.

To qualify for an Advantage Loan, the student must:

Be 18 by the date of application.

Be a U.S. citizen or a non-citizen with a proof of residency card.

Have an acceptable credit history or an approved cosigner.

To qualify for a parent Advantage Loan, the borrower must:

Be the parent or stepparent of an undergraduate or graduate student, as determined by the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA).

Be a U.S. citizen or a non-citizen with a proof of residency card.

Have an acceptable credit history or an approved cosigner.

Advantage Education Loans are available for students attending eligible colleges and universities. Applications may be submitted online at advantageeducationloan.com. For more information, call 800-988-6333.

KHESLC is a public, nonprofit corporation that provides education loans for students and parents.