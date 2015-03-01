Kidney transplant success

By

Bariatric surgery, also known as weight reduction surgery, has been shown to be the most effective and durable treatment for morbid obesity, according to Dr. Matthew Mancini, a surgeon at the University Bariatric Center at The University of Tennessee Medical Center (UTMC). UTMC also provides a wide range of weight loss options including medical weight loss and non-surgical interventions. For more information about the University Bariatric Center or to schedule a one-on-one consultation, call 865-305-9355.

“Bariatric surgery results in significant weight loss and helps prevent, improve, or resolve more than 40 obesity-related diseases or conditions including type 2 diabetes, heart disease, obstructive sleep apnea and certain cancer,” said Mancini.

Mancini explains individuals with morbid obesity or a body mass index (BMI) of greater than or equal to 35, have a 50 to 100 percent risk of premature death compared to individuals of healthy weight.

“Studies show surgery reduces a person’s risk of premature death by 30 to 40 percent,” said Mancini.

According to Mancini, bariatric surgery can be particularly beneficial to those obese patients that are also in need of organ transplants. For example, patients are not eligible for a kidney transplant if their BMI is greater than 35. To aid this specific patient population, University Bariatric Center partnered with UTMC’s kidney transplant program to provide bariatric surgery to patients who needed to lose weight to meet the kidney transplant guidelines.

“Many dialysis and kidney failure patients are unable to lose and maintain weight loss in order to be listed for kidney transplants,” explains Mancini. “By first having a successful weight loss surgery, transplant patients are able to be entered onto the transplant list quicker than those who are attempting to lose weight on their own.”

Additionally, Mancini says successful weight loss surgery can also benefit those seeking lung and liver transplants.

“What establishes UTMC as a leader in bariatric services is its collaboration with other centers of excellence, its designation as a MBSAQIP® (Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery Accreditation and Quality Improvement Program) Bariatric Accredited Center and as an academic medical center, and its partnership with the transplant program,” said Mancini. “We also offer extensive education and follow up for our patients across their continuum of care. The hallmark of an accredited bariatric center is nutrition education, lifestyle education, exercise intervention, and counseling.”

