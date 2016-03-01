By

The Cumberland Valley Chapter of the Kentucky Public Retirees (KPR) annual picnic/meeting at 11:30 AM at Thompson Park Tuesday, September 12, 2017 in Barbourville, Kentucky. State Representative Tim Couch (House District 90 consisting of Clay, Leslie and part of Laurel counties) will be the guest speaker. Any retiree (and spouse) receiving retirement benefits from KERS, CERS, or SPRS is welcome to attend. Membership information will be available at the meeting or on the website kentuckypublicretirees.org. For more information call 606-877-0079.

Subscribe to the Manchester Enterprise Today!

Click Here To Subscribe On-line