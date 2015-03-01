KPR Meeting

By

The Cumberland Valley Chapter of the Kentucky Public Retirees (KPR) will meet Tuesday, August 8 at David’s Steak House in Corbin. Mealtime will begin at 11:30 AM. The guest speaker will be state Representative Jim Stewart III, representing House District 86 (Knox and part of Laurel). Any retiree (and spouse) receiving retirement benefits from KERS, CERS, or SPRS is welcome to attend. For more information call 606-877-0079. Membership information will be available at the meeting or on the website: kentuckypublicretirees.org.

