KPR to meet

By

The Cumberland Valley Chapter of the Kentucky Public Retirees (KPR) will meet Tuesday May 9 at Golden Corral in London at 11:30 AM. The guest speaker will be Larry Totten, President of the Kentucky Public Retirees. An election of chapter officers for the up coming year will be held.

Subscribe to the Manchester Enterprise Today!

Click Here To Subscribe On-line

Any retiree (and their spouse) receiving retirement benefits from KERS, CERS, or SPRS is welcome to attend. Membership information will be available at the meeting or on the website kentuckypublicretirees.org. For more information call 606-877-0079.