KPR to Meet

The Cumberland Valley Chapter of the Kentucky Public Retirees (KPR) will meet Tuesday July 11, 2017 at the Golden Corral Restaurant (next to Wal-Mart) in London, Kentucky. Mealtime will begin at 11:30 AM with the meeting to follow. Any retiree (and their spouse) receiving retirement benefits from KERS, CERS, or SPRS is welcome to attend.

Membership information will be available at the meeting or on the website (kentuckypublicretirees.org). For more information call 606-877-0079.