By

The Cumberland Valley Chapter of the Kentucky Public Retirees (KPR) will meet Tuesday January 10 at the Golden Corral Restaurant (next to Wal-Mart) in London. Mealtime will begin at 11:30 AM with the meeting to follow. Guest speakers will be Connie Pettyjohn (Director of Retiree Health Care, Kentucky Retirement Systems) and Tracey Garrison (Account Executive Group Medicare, Humana). Membership information will be available at the meeting or on the website kentuckypublicretirees.org. For more information call 606-877-0079.

Subscribe to the Manchester Enterprise Today!

Click Here To Subscribe On-line

Any retiree (and their spouse) receiving retirement benefits from KERS, CERS, or SPRS is welcome to attend.