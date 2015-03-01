By

Krafters Club will be held Monday August 14 at 6:00 pm at the Clay County Extension Office. This group will be working on those crafts they never have time to finish or start. This group can also start crafts from Pinterest that we pin but never start. Bring your supplies to start your craft. You will be working individually or together on crafts, however your group wants to start. We need 5 or more interested individuals. Call 598-2789, if you are interested in joining.

