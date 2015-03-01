KSP Accepting Applications for Trooper Island Camp

By

Kentucky State Police is accepting applications for children to attend Trooper Island Camp this summer. Trooper Island is a free summer camp for underprivileged boys and girls age 10-12 operated by the Kentucky State Police on Dale Hollow Lake in Clinton County. It is financed entirely by donations, no public funds are used.

Subscribe to the Manchester Enterprise Today!

Click Here To Subscribe On-line

Each year, the camp hosts approximately 700 children, providing good food, fresh air, recreation, guidance and structured, esteem-building activities designed to build good citizenship and positive relationships with law enforcement officers. The camp is for youth ages 10 to 12 years of age whom otherwise would not be able to afford to attend summer camp. Camp Commander Trooper First Class Jonathan Biven says the camp is designed to give youth a camping experience that will impact them for years to come.

“Often when these children arrive at camp they are burdened with life’s struggles,” says Biven. “We provide a get-away for them where they experience unique activities that develop confidence, trust and creating memories that last a lifetime.”

Biven says some have confused the Trooper Island program with that of a ‘boot camp’ experience for children who have behavioral issues.

“That is truly a misconception,” adds Biven. “This camp is for well-behaved children who deserve the opportunity to attend a summer camp, but their families simply can’t afford it.”

Biven says applications are due May 1, 2017 and are available on the KSP website at

http://kentuckystatepolice.org/island/pdf/campforms2017.pdf

Once the application is completed it should be mailed to the nearest KSP Post in proximity to the camper’s residence. For a map of the KSP posts along with mailing addresses, click here:

http://kentuckystatepolice.org/post.html.

KSP says the camp roster fills up quickly so parents are encouraged to complete camp applications as soon as possible.