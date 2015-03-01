Feel Good Story About KSP Trooper Goes Viral

By

A feel good story about a Kentucky State Police Trooper has went viral on Facebook and has been featured on a local TV station. The encounter was detailed in a post on the Thersey’s Restaurant Facebook page. The trooper who has asked to not be identified responded to a call and discovered a man stole a pack of hot dogs from a local grocery story and told the trooper he did it because he was hungry, so the trooper decided to let him go. On top of showing the man mercy, he told the man he would pay for a meal at Thersey’s Restaurant. Restaurant officials let the man eat for free.

Subscribe to the Manchester Enterprise Today!

Click Here To Subscribe On-line

CLICK HERE to read the article

CLICK HERE to see the facebook post