KU deploys resources to Florida

Kentucky Utilities Company answered calls for utility assistance recovery from the potentially catastrophic damage from Hurricane Irma. KU released employee and contractor line technicians, team leaders, tree trimmers and additional support staff to assist Duke Energy Florida, and Florida Power and Light.

The efforts are a result of KU’s participation in nationwide mutual assistance organizations, in which a collection of utility companies assist other utilities in times of natural disasters and crisis situations. KU participate in four mutual assistance programs with Southeastern Electric Exchange, Great Lakes Mutual Assistance, Midwest Mutual Assistance and Southern Gas Association. The partnerships provide access to invaluable resources and hundreds of crews from more than 20 states when mobilizing for potential large-scale restoration efforts.

In addition to the resources in Florida, more than contractors remain in Texas continuing to assist American Electric Power with restoration efforts following Hurricane Harvey.

KU customers are always the utilities’ top priority. Before making a decision to send crews, KU ensures there are ample resources on hand for everything from routine maintenance to emergency situations. The utilities take many factors into consideration — including the weather heading toward Kentucky — when allocating resources.