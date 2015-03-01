KU Rate Increase

By

The Kentucky Public Service Commission issued its ruling in the rate review for Kentucky Utilities Company, upholding the majority of the settlement reached by 18 interested parties to the case. A KU residential customer using an average of 1,179 kilowatt hours per month will see an increase of $3.85 per month. The monthly electric basic service charge for KU, included in the increase above, will be $12.25 and will not be staggered over two years, as agreed upon during the settlement. The new rates will go into effect July 1.

The ruling gives KU the ability to invest in intelligent control equipment that will enhance reliability and enable faster restoration of service. The commission expanded a section of the settlement to allow all Kentucky schools — not just public schools — to participate in a $1.5 million pilot program that provides lower rates to schools that participate in energy efficiency measures. It also disallowed cost recovery of certain employee retirement benefits.

During the settlement discussions, the utilities agreed to withdraw their current plans for full deployment of advanced meters that help customers better manage their energy use and allow the utilities the ability to know when customers’ service is out. KU will continue their voluntary advanced meter program and form an AMS collaborative of interested parties from the existing rate review to address issues raised by the parties with respect to KU’s proposal.

“While we are still reviewing the details of the order, the ruling gives us the ability to enhance our reliability and continue providing safe and reliable service to our customers while mostly meeting the needs of the parties to this case,” said Kent Blake, KU chief financial officer.

KU serves 549,000 customers in 77 Kentucky counties and five counties in Virginia.