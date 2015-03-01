KU recycling

By

If teamwork makes the dream work, then thousands of customers of Kentucky Utilities Company are working from the same solid game plan – aimed at protecting the environment and better managing energy use as a community. Thanks to their participation, the utilitie’s Fridge and Freezer Recycling Program has reached a new milestone – celebrating 50,000 appliances recycled.

“We make the service and incentive available, but customers are the ones who have chosen to take advantage of our Fridge and Freezer Recycling Program offering and make a difference,” said David Huff, KU director of Energy Efficiency and Smart Grid Strategy. “Recycling these appliances helps to reduce energy consumption and ensures they won’t be left behind in a local landfill, so we’re grateful for customers’ partnership and are proud to have reached this new milestone with their continued participation.”

KU’s Fridge and Freezer Recycling Program began about five years ago and helps residential customers haul away and properly recycle old, inefficient refrigerators and freezers. In return for reducing energy consumption and recycling the appliances, participating customers receive $50 per appliance.

The utility works with ARCA Inc., Appliance Recycling Centers of America, to properly disassemble and recycle nearly every part of the refrigerators and freezers. The 50,000 appliances recycled milestone equates to 7 million pounds of metal, 528,935 pounds of plastic and 144,687 pounds of glass, all repurposed for additional use.

“Since 2008, customers’ participation in our energy efficiency programs, like Fridge and Freezer Recycling, has resulted in a savings of 994,000 megawatt hours of energy, which is equivalent to powering about 83,000 homes for a year,” said Huff. “By taking advantage of our offerings, customers continue to help us plan for the future while becoming better energy managers of their homes and businesses.”

KU customers interested in learning more about the utilities’ full portfolio of Energy Efficiency programs can visit lge-ku.com/savingenergy or call 800-356- 5467 for more information.