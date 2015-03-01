KU to double donations

By

With prolonged periods of sub-freezing temperatures this winter Kentucky Utilities Company will be doubling their annual support, matching $2 for every $1 donated by residential customers, to the utilities’ third-party heating assistance programs. This increased assistance will retroactively take effect starting February 1 and will continue through April 30. Residential customers can make a tax-deductible donation to the utilities’ heating assistance programs by making a recurring monthly pledge or a one-time contribution. Even rounding up a payment to the next whole dollar makes a difference. Customers can also call to speak with a customer care representative at 800-981-0600.

The matching funds will further extend the utilities’ $1.5 million in annual contributions and support this winter to local community organizations who are helping LG&E and KU customers struggling to pay their heating bills. Coupled with this area assistance, the utilities also filed in January a request with the Kentucky Public Service Commission to return nearly $180 million in tax savings to customers this spring.

“We’ve experienced much colder temperatures this winter, when compared to recent years, and we understand how this is impacting our customers,” said Beth McFarland, vice president of Customer Services.

“Doubling our customers’ donations gives us the ability to stretch our customers’ generosity even further, providing greater access to assistance funds and helping more community members this winter who may be struggling to pay their heating bills. Additionally, our proposed tax savings and increased assistance come at a key time for our customers,” said McFarland.

The KU WinterCare Energy Assistance Fund and WinterShare Fund offered by Old Dominion Power, the name under which KU operates in Virginia, are operated by area third-party nonprofit organizations. The agencies make this financial assistance available to community members in need.

Over the last 10 years, customer donations and the utilities’ matching funds have raised nearly $4 million, helping thousands of families. Eligibility for heating assistance is determined by the third-party nonprofit organizations. The utilities play no part in determining eligibility.

KU encourage customers to contact the utilities right away if they find themselves faced with a bill they don’t think they’ll be able to manage.

KU can help customers identify available programs that can help them better manage their bills, as well as other area assistance programs and options available in the community.

Customers can visit lge-ku.com/helpingyou to find a full list of available local assistance agencies, resources and tips. Customers can also call to speak with a customer care representative at 800-981-0600.