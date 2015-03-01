KY 30 Public Meeting

By

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has scheduled a public hearing for the proposed reconstruction of KY 30 in Jackson and Owsley counties. The proposed project begins at the new US 421/KY 30 intersection near Tyner in Jackson County and extends east to KY 847 near Travellers Rest in Owsley County. The public meeting will be held Thursday, June 8, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Tyner Elementary School Gymnasium (1340 KY 30, Tyner, KY 40486).

The purpose of the hearing is to present the preferred alternative for review and to ask for feedback from attendees regarding the project.

KYTC representatives will be available to receive comments and respond to questions. The hearing will be conducted in an open format, meaning that interested parties may attend at any point of the hearing’s duration. Both written and oral statements will be accepted at the hearing. A court reporter will be available to accept and document all oral comments.

Written statements will be accepted during the hearing and for a period of 15 days following the hearing. Written statements should be addressed to David Fields, P.E., Kentucky Department of Highways, District 11 Office, 603 Railroad Ave, Manchester, KY 40962, and return using the postage-paid envelope provided with the comment sheet.

All recorded and written statements will become part of the official project record. Once compiled, the hearing record will be made available for review and copying after an Open Records Request has been received and approved. All Open Records Requests must be submitted to the Office of Legal Services, Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, 200 Mero Street, Transportation Office Building, Frankfort, KY 40622.

In accordance with the “Americans with Disabilities Act,” if you have a disability for which the Transportation Cabinet needs to provide accommodations, please notify us of your requirements by June 1, 2017. This request does not have to be in writing. Please contact Mike Calebs, P.E., Chief District Engineer District 11 Phone 606-598-2145, 603 Railroad Ave, Manchester, KY 40962.